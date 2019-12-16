TOP GUN: MAVERICK Trailer Looks Awfully Familiar

Like the La Brea Tar Pits, the new Top Gun: Maverick trailer wants to make sure you understand: Tom Cruise Tom Cruise Tom Cruise Tom Cruise. (Yes, he IS both Top Gun AND Maverick.)

The aging star still looks quite good, physically. Unlike the original movie, directed by Tony Scott and released in 1986, it's not yet clear what challenge(s) Mr. Cruise -- sorry, "Maverick" -- will be facing in the new film, though we can expect at least the following:

-- 1 bar-room scene

-- 1 fight in a classroom

-- 1 dog-fighting scene in which Maverick shows off his astonishing moves

-- 1 motorcycle ride in the sunset with woman attached to male body

-- 1 beach scene showcasing very fit young bodies

-- 1 dead pilot

-- 1 funeral scene

-- 1 ill-advised fly-by

-- 1 scene with Mr. Cruise apparently upside down in his fancy jet machine of death.

Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly is featured. Jon Hamm sounds stern and disapproving. Young trainee-pilots include Miles Teller (Fantastic Four) with a moustache.

Joseph Kosinski, who previously showcased Mr. Cruise in Oblivion, directs. The trailer, featuring Spanish-language subtitles, is below.

