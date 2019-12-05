Morbido Coverage Documentaries International Interviews All Reviews Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY: 3-Disc Limited Edition / 4K Restoration Coming January 21st From Blue Underground
Normally I would not do disc announcements but I have a particular connection to Lucio Fulci's The House by the Cemetery. Simply put, I was in a spot where I was asking a director friend which films I should watch to get into their new film's mindset. They said the first film I should watch was The House by the Cemetery.
I think they would be very interested to know that Blue Underground is preparing to release a 4K restoration of the horror classic on January 21st. The release is a rather large 3 disc set, on blu ray, loaded to the rafters with all sorts of goodies. You will get two blu-rays with the feature film and extras. The third disc is a CD of the OST by Walter Rizzati.
The press release follows. You can order your copy of The House by the Cemetery directly from MVD Entertainment Group.
Read The Fine Print... You May Have Just Mortgaged Your LifeA young family moves from their cramped New York City apartment to a spacious new home in New England. But this is no ordinary house in the country: the previous owner was the deranged Dr. Freudstein, whose monstrous human experiments have left a legacy of bloody mayhem. Now, someone - or something - is alive in the basement, and home sweet home is about to become a horrific hell on earth.Catriona MacColl (THE BEYOND), Paolo Malco (THE NEW YORK RIPPER), Ania Pieroni (TENEBRE), Carlo De Mejo (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD), and Dagmar Lassander (HATCHET FOR THE HONEYMOON) star in this outrageous Italian shocker from 'The Godfather of Gore,' Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE). Blue Underground is now proud to present THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY in a new 4K restoration from the original uncut and uncensored camera negative, fully loaded with exclusive new and archival Extras!Disc 1 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + ExtrasNEW! Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His FilmsDeleted SceneTheatrical TrailersTV SpotPoster & Still GalleriesDisc 2 (Blu-ray) Extras:Meet the Boyles - Interviews with Stars Catriona MacColl and Paolo MalcoChildren of the Night - Interviews with Stars Giovanni Frezza and Silvia CollatinaTales of Laura Gittleson - Interview with Star Dagmar LassanderMy Time With Terror - Interview with Star Carlo De MejoA Haunted House Story - Interviews with Co-Writers Dardano Sacchetti and Elisa BrigantiTo Build a Better Death Trap - Interviews with Cinematographer Sergio Salvati, Special Make-Up Effects Artist Maurizio Trani, Special Effects Artist Gino De Rossi, and Actor Giovanni De NavaNEW!House Quake - Interview with Co-Writer Giorgio MariuzzoNEW! Catriona MacColl Q&ANEW!Calling Dr. Freudstein - Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio FulciDisc 3 (CD):THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Walter RizzatiBONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold
