THE HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY: 3-Disc Limited Edition / 4K Restoration Coming January 21st From Blue Underground

Normally I would not do disc announcements but I have a particular connection to Lucio Fulci's The House by the Cemetery. Simply put, I was in a spot where I was asking a director friend which films I should watch to get into their new film's mindset. They said the first film I should watch was The House by the Cemetery.

I think they would be very interested to know that Blue Underground is preparing to release a 4K restoration of the horror classic on January 21st. The release is a rather large 3 disc set, on blu ray, loaded to the rafters with all sorts of goodies. You will get two blu-rays with the feature film and extras. The third disc is a CD of the OST by Walter Rizzati.

The House by the Cemetery directly from MVD Entertainment Group. The press release follows. You can order your copy of