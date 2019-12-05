THE DEAD LANDS: Supernatural Maori Series Coming to Shudder And TVNZ in January

Here is something to keep an eye out for across the Shudder landscape in the new year.

Shudder has teamed up with New Zealand's TVNZ for a new original series called The Dead Lands. No, it's not related to the 2014 film by the same name. But it kind of is.

This new series was written by Glen Standring who also wrote that film. So if you like the film and thought the only way to make it better was to add elements of horror and humor then this new show is going to be right up your alley.

Shudder will premiere the first two episodes on Thursday, January 23rd here in Canada, the US, the UK and Ireland. Shortly after that TVNZ will have the local premiere in New Zealand on their OnDemand service. Then a new episode will air every week for six weeks after.

There is a trailer for the new series down below the press release. Have a look and tune in to Shudder on January 23rd!