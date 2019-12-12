Shivers 2019: An Aftermath Of Shorts This Friday
For fans of the festival (or just fans of great cinema) who live a couple of hundred kilometers more to the North, there is an extra treat though. This Friday the 13th in Hamburg, a selection of ten shorts will be shown again, all of which played at the main festival either in the shorts blocks, or as entries before the main features.
The full list will be presented on the day itself, but there will be a large variety of subjects and technical approaches in the shorts, ranging from the intricate puppetry of the supernatural Samurai drama The Haunted Swordsman by Kevin McTurk, to the single-shot suspense of an audition going awry in Yfke van Berckelaer's Lili. So it will definitely be worth a visit!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.