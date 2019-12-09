Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For Mafia Thriller, MOB TOWN

Saban Films will release Danny A. Abeckaser's thriller Mob Town in U.S. theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on Friday, December 13th.

We have two (2) iTunes codes to give away to lucky ScreenAnarchy readers in the U.S.

It is a story about the famed meeting of the heads of the Mafia in 1957 in upstate Apalachin, NY.

Mob Town stars David Arquette (Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed), Jennifer Esposito ("The Boys", "NCIS"), Jamie-Lynn Sigler ("The Sopranos," "Guys with Kids"), and PJ Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street).

We have two (2) iTunes codes to give away to two readers in the U.S. Simply answer our fact finding question below and email us here with your answer before Friday, December 13th at Midnight PST. Ready?

What was the working title for Mob Town?