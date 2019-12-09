Morbido Coverage All Reviews Indie Features Indie Videos International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For Mafia Thriller, MOB TOWN
Saban Films will release Danny A. Abeckaser's thriller Mob Town in U.S. theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on Friday, December 13th.
We have two (2) iTunes codes to give away to lucky ScreenAnarchy readers in the U.S.
It is a story about the famed meeting of the heads of the Mafia in 1957 in upstate Apalachin, NY.
Mob Town stars David Arquette (Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed), Jennifer Esposito ("The Boys", "NCIS"), Jamie-Lynn Sigler ("The Sopranos," "Guys with Kids"), and PJ Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street).
We have two (2) iTunes codes to give away to two readers in the U.S. Simply answer our fact finding question below and email us here with your answer before Friday, December 13th at Midnight PST. Ready?
What was the working title for Mob Town?
When you have the answer email us here and you will be enterted into a random draw. Good luck to all who enter.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.