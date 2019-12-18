Check out this wonderful 80ies inspired video; "Robot Girl" by Fettes Brot

In this sci-fi mini-blockbuster by director Oliver Tietgen ("ABCs of Superheroes" and soon coming "Violent Starr"), starring actress Emilia Wellbrock, the robot girl is sent from the future in breach of the highest directive from the future to save Doc Renz - and thus fat bread - from being wiped out. See also "Terminator versus Romeo & Juliet". Baby Yoda is already a fan, but she decides for herself ...

Is that still science fiction, or has it long been reality: While we are clapping parcel drones from the sky above our balconies, Siri and Alexa have already wired into our bedrooms to stay. In the meantime, they are taking on human traits. Doc Renz, the narrator from the "Robot Girl" story, has hopelessly fallen in love with such an artificial-emotional, embodied intelligence and howls ecstatically on her blue-eyed circuit board.

P.S. Music browser tip for source researchers: reminiscent of "Surf’s Up" by the Beach Boys, "Forbidden Colors" by Sylvian / Sakamoto and Munich Freedom.