Actress Hannah Kasulka Directs Quirky Short BIRD OF SHAME

Actress Hannah Kasulka (The Exorcist, Love) is adding writing and directing to her already growing resume with the release of her first short Bird of Shame, a humorous film depicting the modern and innevitable evolution of what was previously known as "the walk of shame".

Shot fast and with a small crew, Bird of Shame is presented in black and white and features no dialogue. Its simplicity feels experimental, like Kasulka is tinkering with the unique vocabulary of cinema to tell even a small story. Or, hey, perhaps as a working actress she's just grown tired of traditional acting through dialog and wants to flex some different skills.

Kasulka, whose most recent film Witches in the Woods had a strong premiere at TAD, promises us she has more directorial work to come, so we'll definitely be watching for that.

Check out Bird of Shame below: