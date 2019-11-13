Morbido Coverage International Features Horror Movies Crime Movies International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
SMALL TOWN KILLERS Giveaway: Win An iTunes Code For Danish Comedy Crime Drama
Ole Bornedal's Small Town Killers is now available on VOD, Digital HD, DVD & Blu-ray from RLJE Films. We have two iTunes codes to give away to two lucky Screen Anarchy readers in the U.S.
In SMALL TOWN KILLERS, two best friends become fed up with their marriages and make the rash decision to hire a hitman to kill their wives. It’s not until they meet Igor, a Russian contract killer who prefers drinking shots to firing them off, that they immediately regret their decision and try to cancel the hit. Unfortunately, Igor won’t be dissuaded, and things get even worse when the wives find out what their husbands have done and decide to hire a hitman of their own.
As per usual when it comes to giveaways we will send you on a fact finding mission in order to qualify for the giveaway. This time around we promise to have the correct e-mail for you to enter to. Pinky swear.
This is not the first time that actors Ulrich Thomsen and Lene Maria Christensen are playing a married couple in a film. Name the first film they played a married couple in.
When you have the correct answer e-mail us here (we swear it will work this time). We will take valid entries up to Midnight PST on Sunday, November 17th. Two winners will be chosen at random from all successful entrants. Good luck.
