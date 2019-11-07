Action Star Paul Mormando visits the set of Terrifier 2!

Martial Arts Action star Paul Mormando dropped by the set of the sequel to the highly acclaimed horror film Terrifier 2 to visit Producer Phil Falcone and Director Damien Leone at Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island ,New York.

Mormando who is a martial artist and action star of such films as Bound By Debt and the upcomming Justified Vengenace is now prepping for his upcoming Horror debut in a film called Mixxer, and was on set getting some pointers, from Horror King - Damien Leone and Phil Falcone.

Terrifier is currently available on NetFlix and is one of the top horror films of 2018. The big question is can Mormando take Art the clown!

Who knows maybe a Terrifier 3 can make that happen.