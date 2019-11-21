3022 Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For John Suits' Sci-fi Thriller Starring Omar Epps

John Suits' sci-fi thriller 3022 comes out in U.S. cinemas and On Demand and Digital tomorrow, November 22nd. Screen Anarchy has two (2) free iTunes download copies of the film to give away to readers in the U.S.

Halfway through a 10-year mission, a group of astronauts become unstable, overcome by the isolation of deep space. While they prepare to return home, Earth is hit by a catastrophic event. The haunting emptiness of space becomes the least of their concerns as they fight to survive against unforeseen threats.

3022 stars Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, Miranda Cosgrove, Enver Gjokaj, Haaz Sleiman with Angus MacFayden and Jorja Fox.

John Suits' lives up to his name, having worn many suits in his film career: producer, writer, editor and cinematographer. But he has only acted once. Name the film Suits acted in.