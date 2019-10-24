WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE Trailer: Maybe Say No to This Invitation

'Tis the season for frightening cults, according to popular culture, and so we have the trailer for Welcome to the Circle, which suggests that maybe you say no to this particular invitation.

The trailer takes a somewhat scruffy, apparently low-key approach to potentially frightening material. Mannequins and masks are featured prominently, and there is definitely something about the tone and the atmosphere that is both disarming and unsettling.

The Canadian supernatural horror film "tells the story of a young girl and her father who fall prey to a secluded, madman-worshiping cult situated deep in the woods," per the official verbiage. "Trapped in a maze of demented mind games and deadly supernatural rituals, their only chance of survival seems an impossible task: Escape The Circle."

David Fowler wrote and directed; Heather Doerksen (Pacific Rim), Matthew MacCaull (Tomorrowland, Star Trek Beyond) and Taylor Dianne Robinson (Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) star. We don't have any release information yet -- Devilworks is representing world rights, excluding Canada -- but you are invited to watch the trailer below. and gaze upon the stills, also below, which can be embiggened by clicking.