This is THE SHED's Official Trailer

Frank Sabatella's horror flick The Shed will be out in U.S. cinemas and On Demand and digital platforms on November 15th. While it misses the horror-days by a couple weeks it does arrive just in time for the other holidays. Just in time to traumitize festive film watchers to cap off the year.

The official trailer is here, and while the strip bar guitar riffs do not match what really goes on in Sabatella's flick you do get a clear idea of what Stan and Dommer are up against until they find something in The Shed in Stan's back yard.

Stan and his best friend Dommer have put up with bullies their entire lives. All of that changes when Stan discovers he has a murderous vampire living in his shed. Seeing the bloodshed and destruction the monster is capable of, Stan knows he has to find a way to destroy it. But Dommer has a much more sinister plan in mind.

The Shed stars Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Timothy Bottoms, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Frank Whaley.