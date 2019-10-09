Vancouver IFF Coverage Action Movies Indie Videos Movie Posters All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE to Launch as Free Weekly Podcast
One of those great moments I had when I was at a film festival was when I caught a live performance of the audio play, Tales From Beyond the Pale.
A who's who of horror talent and alumni graced the stage that night, regalling tales of terror and horror. Backed by a foley artist stabbing a watermelon and musicians providing a live score the event harkened back to the days when radio plays were the staple of entertainment in households every night.
Tales From Beyond the Pale has been going strong for eight years now, travelling to film festivals all over, enlisting the vocal styles of icons like Barbara Crampton, Tony Todd, Vincent D'onofrio and Doug Jones. Our own Izzy Lee has also taken part in shows. The horror community has really gotten behind the brand and now it is time to share it all with the World.
The good news today is that Tales From Beyond the Pale is going to launch as a free weekly podcast, loaded with new and archived content from over 40 half hour episodes. Previously available as a box set each episode will be available for free on your favorite listening platform as of tomorrow, October 10th.
Check in to the Tales From Beyond the Pale site to pick your poison.
TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE to Launch as Free Weekly PodcastGlenn McQuaid and Larry Fessenden’s Award-Winning audio plays will drop weekly starting October 10, 2019After eight years of covertly producing the best standalone half-hour episodes in audio drama, Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid’s TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE is set to haunt new ears as a free weekly podcast.McQuaid (V/H/S, I Sell The Dead) and Fessenden (Depraved, The Last Winter, Habit) will launch the podcast on October 10, 2019 with a brand new audio drama entitled REAPPRAISAL, written and directed by McQuaid and featuring Fessenden as a mysterious stranger determined to buy a property from an unstable seller played by TALES regular Clay MacLeod Chapman (author of the acclaimed new novel “The Remaking”). The following week, October 17, brings IN THE WIND, a creature feature set on a chilling mountaintop besieged by flying monsters. Both audio dramas were performed live in Oregon's Timberline Lodge as part of the 2016 Overlook Film Festival.Following these two new world premieres, Tb will offer up a different episode each week, mixing premieres and new content with tales plucked from archives comprised of 40+ half hour recordings by a diverse swath of genre writers and directors including Graham Reznick (Dead Wax, I Can See You, Until Dawn), Stuart Gordon (Re-Aniamtor, From Beyond), Eric Red (The Hitcher, 100 Feet) , Paul Solet (Grace, Bullet Head), Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary, Jacob's Ladder), Ashley Thorpe (The Hairy Hands, Borley Rectory), Sarah Langan (author “Audrey’s Door), and April Snellings (author “Ghoulish: The Art of Gary Pullin”), as well as McQuaid and Fessenden thaemselves.Produced by Fessenden’s maverick production shingle Glass Eye Pix (Depraved, The Ranger, Most Beautiful Island, The House of the Devil, Stake Land, I Sell The Dead) and originally released as 4 multi-episode seasons in lavish box sets illustrated by genre talent from Gary Pullin to Graham Humphries and Brahm Revel, b features voice performances by Vincent D'onofrio, Barbara Crampton, Ron Perlman, Doug Jones, Amy Seimitz, Kate Flannery, Leon Vitale, Lance Reddick, Tony Todd, Dominic Monaghan, A.J. Bowen, Pat Healey, Joshua Leonard, Martin Starr, Ana Asensio, Cooper Roth, Samuel Zimmerman, Jeremy Gardner, Kevin Corrigan, James Le Gros, Roxanne Benjamin, Misha Collins, Larry Fessenden and many other adventurous thespians.While Inspired by old radio dramas featuring Boris Karloff and Orson Welles, TALES is decidedly modern in its approach, pushing the boundaries of immersive audio entertainment, offering up diverse styles and tones in its embrace of the vast potential offered by the genre of the macabre. Tales has earned awards and accolades in its near decade-long history (“Remains the genre’s best contemporary offering”—Rue Morgue Magazine) - and new listeners will now be able to enjoy this beloved series on their favorite podcast platform.Fessenden says, “It has been a great pleasure producing TALES over the years and we look forward to getting these immersive pieces out to a new audience.”McQuaid adds, “From the writing and direction to the performances, sound-design, music, and foley, I am beyond proud of our anthology of audio drama and can’t wait to get it out to new ears. We're here to put fear in your ear.”
