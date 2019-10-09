TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE to Launch as Free Weekly Podcast

One of those great moments I had when I was at a film festival was when I caught a live performance of the audio play, Tales From Beyond the Pale

A who's who of horror talent and alumni graced the stage that night, regalling tales of terror and horror. Backed by a foley artist stabbing a watermelon and musicians providing a live score the event harkened back to the days when radio plays were the staple of entertainment in households every night.

Tales From Beyond the Pale has been going strong for eight years now, travelling to film festivals all over, enlisting the vocal styles of icons like Barbara Crampton, Tony Todd, Vincent D'onofrio and Doug Jones. Our own Izzy Lee has also taken part in shows. The horror community has really gotten behind the brand and now it is time to share it all with the World.

The good news today is that Tales From Beyond the Pale is going to launch as a free weekly podcast, loaded with new and archived content from over 40 half hour episodes. Previously available as a box set each episode will be available for free on your favorite listening platform as of tomorrow, October 10th.