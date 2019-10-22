QUEER JAPAN: Altered Innocence Picks up North American Rights

Boutique distributor Altered Innocence, the label dedicated to releasing arthouse LGBTQ and Coming-of-Age films, has picked up Graham Kolbeins' debut feature documentary Queer Japan.

Trailblazing artists, activists, and everyday people from across the spectrum of gender and sexuality defy social norms and dare to shine in this kaleidoscopic view of LGBTQ+ culture in contemporary Japan. From glossy pride parades to playfully perverse underground parties, Queer Japan pictures people living brazenly unconventional lives in the sunlight, the shadows, and everywhere in between.

Altered Innocence is planning a theatrical release of Queer Japan in 2020.

The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and the filmmakers.

Jaffe commented: “'Queer Japan' is an absolutely inspirational delight through and through. Kolbeins and his team have distilled the rebellious, creative, and kind spirit of Japan in the subjects covered and I can't wait for audiences to fall in love with them.”

Kolbeins added, "This film is a love letter to the many brilliant Japanese artists and activists pushing global queer culture in excting new directions. Growing out of the cross-cultural collaborations with gay manga artists that co-writer Anne Ishii and I fostered through the brand MASSIVE GOODS, the documentary channels our shared passion for Japan's amazingly diverse LGBTQ+ scene. Along with ingenious producer Hiromi Iida, our core storytelling team managed to capture more than 100 interviews with some of the most fascinating figures from across the spectrum of gender and sexuality in Japan. I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Altered Innocence to bring 'Queer Japan' to audiences across North America!"