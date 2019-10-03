MOTEL ACACIA Must Feed The Demon Bed. Take A Look At The Trailer And Poster.

Director Bradley Liew draws heavily on ancient folklore and current geopolitics for his upcoming effort Motel Acacia. Liew weds elements from Filipino folklore with a take on the immigrant experience that could be ripped from current headlines and with the film about to compete at the Tokyo International Film Festival the first trailer has freshly arrived via Variety and we're very happy to follow that with a look at the official poster.

JC, a young Filipino man is forced to take over the family business set by his estranged tyrant father, a lonesome motel in the remote wilderness, providing shelter to illegal immigrants on behalf of the Government. But as JC and the guests soon discover, Motel Acacia is home to a dark and ancient spirit, which devours men and impregnates women. With food running out and a violent blizzard preventing the guests to leave, a desperate fight for survival begins. In an attempt rid himself from his father’s shadow, JC risks losing his own humanity.

JC Santos stars with Jan Bijvoet, Nicholas Saputra and Vithaya Pansringarm. Picture Tree International handle world sales with XYZ Films representing North America. Take a look at the trailer below.