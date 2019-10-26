JOE BOB'S RED CHRISTMAS: Another Briggs Holiday Special on SHUDDER

With Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny just having rolled out last night on Shudder news broke that another holiday special has been planned for the Christmas season. On a Friday the 13th nonetheless.

Joe Bob Briggs will host another live stream triple bill of holiday related horror on Friday, December 13th, on Shudder in U.S. and Canada. The live show starts at 9pm EST and will be available on demand later in the month.

Titles will be kept gift wrapped until the 13th.