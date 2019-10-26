Montreal Nouveau Coverage Dramas Hollywood Features Action Movies All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
JOE BOB'S RED CHRISTMAS: Another Briggs Holiday Special on SHUDDER
With Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny just having rolled out last night on Shudder news broke that another holiday special has been planned for the Christmas season. On a Friday the 13th nonetheless.
Joe Bob Briggs will host another live stream triple bill of holiday related horror on Friday, December 13th, on Shudder in U.S. and Canada. The live show starts at 9pm EST and will be available on demand later in the month.
Titles will be kept gift wrapped until the 13th.
SHUDDER DELIVERS HORROR FOR THE HOLIDAYSWITH NEW SPECIAL ‘JOE BOB’S RED CHRISTMAS’New Special Premieres Friday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ETShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today that Joe Bob Briggs, host of The Last Drive-In, will return on December 13 with an all-new special, Joe Bob’s Red Christmas. The triple feature of holiday horrors will stream live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Shudder in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be made available on demand later in December. The special will be Briggs’ second of the year, following Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny, which premieres tonight.“Every Christmas we try to get that perfect mix of movies the whole family can watch, plus movies that will cause every family member except dedicated horror fiends to run screaming from the room. That’s because we realize that Christmas celebrations can go either way. We think we’ve achieved that balance with Joe Bob’s Red Christmas, combining the cult, the classic and the bizarre in a holiday stew designed to keep you reaching for the egg nog or equivalent, and to keep Aunt Shirley complaining about your choices. In between the films we have holiday hijinks that are frankly embarrassing, because that’s also what Americans do on Christmas,” said Briggs.The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs began in July 2018 as a one time, dusk-to-dawn-to-dusk, 13-movie marathon. It was intended to serve as a curtain call for Briggs, who first came to prominence hosting B-movies on The Movie Channel and TNT in the ‘80s and ‘90s. The marathon proved so popular that Shudder brought Briggs back—first for two, four-film specials, Thanksgiving Day’s Dinners of Death and December’s A Very Joe Bob Christmas—and, in March 2019, for a nine-week season of The Last Drive-In Friday night double features. The show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, trended on Twitter during each of its live premieres as fans enjoyed the show together in real time.The Last Drive-In series will return for its second season in 2020 at a date to be announced. The Last Drive-In and Joe Bob’s Red Christmas are produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.
