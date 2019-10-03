ELI Trailer: CITADEL's Ciarán Foy's Haunted House Flick For NETFLIX

Irish director Ciarán Foy turned a lot of heads with his debut film Citadel back in 2012. Not that things have been quiet for the director but they have certainly picked up recently.

It was just announced this week that Foy will direct episodes of Netflix's The Haunting of Bly House. It may have been his work for the streaming network on his new haunted house flick Eli that got him the new gig.

The trailer for Eli was released earlier today. Have a look below and keep an eye out for it on Netflix on October 18th.

Eli is the story of a young boy plagued with an unknown, debilitating illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the outside world. After exhausting every option, his parents put their trust – and his life – in the hands of a doctor whose experimental, cutting edge treatments at her clean house facility may hold Eli’s last hope. As Eli undergoes the tremendously intense process that could potentially cure him, he begins to be haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.

Eli stars Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, Sadie Sink, with Lili Taylor and Kelly Reilly. Eli was produced by long time Mike Flanigan producers Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka. This would explain the simliarities in art direction and production.