Drink Along Review – The Blob (1988) – Slick and Slimy Kills Using Practical Special Effects

While most people remember The Thing or The Fly when it comes to really great horror special effects from the 80s, I always remembered the remake of The Blob. It has that midnight movie feel but actually has a very sharp script that also knows how to have fun with the genre. The blob is relentless while it pursues anyone in its path and the movie cleverly toys with you as you’re never really sure who’s going to live and who’s getting absorbed…

For the video review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie, Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review. Anytime I say something negative, I have to take a drink. As an added bonus, a beer bottle will also pop up on screen to prompt the viewer to take a drink as well.

So grab a beer, ready a fire extinguisher, and watch the drink along review HERE

https://youtu.be/8t3_J3cyzuM