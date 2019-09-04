Watch The Striking Trailer For African Survival Tale THE STORY OF RACHEL DE BEER
Following his acclaimed short film work, South African director Matthys Boshoff makes his feature debut with upcoming period drama The Story Of Rachel de Beer. Adapted from a best selling Afrikaans language novel by Brett Michael Innes - himself and acclaimed local filmmaker - the picture looks to be eqqual parts period drama and taut thriller.
South African wilderness 1800s. Five years after their mother died, Rachel, a girl on the cusp of adolescence, and 5-year-old Jamie are on their way to the gold fields with their father, Herman. When Jamie goes missing in a freak snow blizzard, will Rachel be able to save him from certain death?
If there's a villain here it's the hostility of nature coupled with the pride of the family patriarch and the production value looks absolutely fantastic. Take a look at the first trailer below.