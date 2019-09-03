Toronto 2019 Preview: World Premiere Awards Hopefuls

True History of the Kelly Gang
Australian Justin Kurzel impressed greatly with his debut The Snowtown Murders. He followed that up with Macbeth and then had a studio go with Assassin's Creed. His new one stars Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, and Charlie Hunnam in an Aussie Western.
Galas
Jojo Rabbit
One of the most anticipated world premieres of this year's TIFF is Fox Searchlight's Taika Waititi film about a German boy and a hideaway Jewish girl during WW2. It's said to be quite scandalous and stars Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, and Thomasin McKenzie.
Special Presentations
Knives Out
Rian Johnson takes a break from the Star Wars universe for this star-studded, sweat-drenched whodunit. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer, and Frank Oz. Just wait and see how they fit all those names on the poster.
Special Presentations
Endings, Beginnings
Drake Doremus teams up with Shailene Woodley for this story of a woman recovering from trauma. It co-stars Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan.
Special Presentations
And We Go Green
Before the Flood director Fisher Stevens and Henry's Crimes director Malcolm Venville teamed up for this Formula E racing doc that's produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.
TIFF Docs
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Veep creator Armando Iannucci's follow-up to The Death of Stalin is a sardonic take on the Dickens classic. It's set to be released by Fox Searchlight and stars Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Capaldi, and Ben Whishaw.
Special Presentations
Sound of Metal
Riz Ahmed stars alongside Olivia Cooke and Mathieu Amalric as a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing in Darius Marder's feature debut.
Platform
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Diary of a Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller takes the reins on this Mr. Rogers biopic that stars Tom Hanks as the famous children's' television host. Sony is releasing the film through their TriStar label.
Galas
Just Mercy
Destin Daniel Cretton is most famous for his film Short Term 12, though his film The Glass Castle was released since that film came out. His new one is about a lawyer fighting for those wrongfully convicted and features an all star cast of Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Rafe Spall. Warner Bros. is releasing it.
Galas
Dolemite is My Name
Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, the man who played Dolemite, in this Netflix bio-comedy that co-stars Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, and Chris Rock. It's directed by Black Snake Moan and Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer.
Special Presentations
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Alex Gibney producer Eva Orner's latest is this tale of the controversial hot-yoga evangelist that was documented so interestingly in the 30 For 30 podcast series last year.
TIFF Docs
The Giant
The feature debut for David Raboy is this moody teen murder mystery shot on film and starring Odessa Young and Jack Kilmer.
Discovery
The Other Lamb
Raffey Cassidy and Michiel Husiman star in Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska's story of a girl questioning the cult she was born into.
Special Presentations
Red Penguins
In Search of Greatness and Red Army director Gabe Polsky helms this post-Soviet hockey doc.
TIFF Docs
Lucy in the Sky
Natalie Portman stars as an astronaut in the feature film directorial debut from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, and Nick Offerman co-star.
Special Presentations