Toronto 2019 Preview: World Premiere Awards Hopefuls

The massive feast of cinematic goodness that is the Toronto International Film Festival is all set to kick off on Thursday. We will be taking a quick tour of the lineup over the next few days to get your appetite whetted. Today we start with a look at a few of the big award hopefuls making their splashy debuts at the fest.

True History of the Kelly Gang

Australian Justin Kurzel impressed greatly with his debut The Snowtown Murders. He followed that up with Macbeth and then had a studio go with Assassin's Creed. His new one stars Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, and Charlie Hunnam in an Aussie Western.



Galas Jojo Rabbit

One of the most anticipated world premieres of this year's TIFF is Fox Searchlight's Taika Waititi film about a German boy and a hideaway Jewish girl during WW2. It's said to be quite scandalous and stars Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, and Thomasin McKenzie.



Special Presentations Knives Out

Rian Johnson takes a break from the Star Wars universe for this star-studded, sweat-drenched whodunit. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer, and Frank Oz. Just wait and see how they fit all those names on the poster.



Special Presentations Endings, Beginnings

Drake Doremus teams up with Shailene Woodley for this story of a woman recovering from trauma. It co-stars Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan.



Special Presentations And We Go Green

Before the Flood director Fisher Stevens and Henry's Crimes director Malcolm Venville teamed up for this Formula E racing doc that's produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.



TIFF Docs The Personal History of David Copperfield

Veep creator Armando Iannucci's follow-up to The Death of Stalin is a sardonic take on the Dickens classic. It's set to be released by Fox Searchlight and stars Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Capaldi, and Ben Whishaw.



Special Presentations Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed stars alongside Olivia Cooke and Mathieu Amalric as a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing in Darius Marder's feature debut.



Platform A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Diary of a Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller takes the reins on this Mr. Rogers biopic that stars Tom Hanks as the famous children's' television host. Sony is releasing the film through their TriStar label.



Galas Just Mercy

Destin Daniel Cretton is most famous for his film Short Term 12, though his film The Glass Castle was released since that film came out. His new one is about a lawyer fighting for those wrongfully convicted and features an all star cast of Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Rafe Spall. Warner Bros. is releasing it.



Galas Dolemite is My Name

Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, the man who played Dolemite, in this Netflix bio-comedy that co-stars Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, and Chris Rock. It's directed by Black Snake Moan and Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer.



Special Presentations Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Alex Gibney producer Eva Orner's latest is this tale of the controversial hot-yoga evangelist that was documented so interestingly in the 30 For 30 podcast series last year.



TIFF Docs The Giant

The feature debut for David Raboy is this moody teen murder mystery shot on film and starring Odessa Young and Jack Kilmer.



Discovery The Other Lamb

Raffey Cassidy and Michiel Husiman star in Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska's story of a girl questioning the cult she was born into.



Special Presentations Red Penguins

In Search of Greatness and Red Army director Gabe Polsky helms this post-Soviet hockey doc.



TIFF Docs Lucy in the Sky

Natalie Portman stars as an astronaut in the feature film directorial debut from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, and Nick Offerman co-star.



Special Presentations