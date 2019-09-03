THE GIRL WITH NO MOUTH: Watch The Trailer For Can Evrenol's Dark Fable

Baskin director Can Evrenol will soon be hitting the festival circuit with his latest offering, The Girl With No Mouth, and those hoping for a little taste of the dark fable now get their wish with the arrival of a festival teaser for the film.

Girl With No Mouth is a coming-of-age story about Perihan, a girl born without a mouth, who is befriended by a gang of three boys also missing body parts, while on the run from the authorities.

If you're seeing shades of Guillermo Del Toro and the Brothers Grimm in there, you're not the only one, with Evrenol here putting his distinctive stamp on the sort of fairy tale intended as a dark, cautionary work as the Grimm work was before being sanitized by the Disney's of the world. Check out the teaser below.