THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD: New Trailer And Poster For Haunted Horror

We recently announced that Vertical and Trimuse Entertainment are releasing Matthew Currie Holmes' award winning horror flick The Curse of Buckout Road next month in cinemas and on VOD on September 27th. Now, a new trailer and poster were released. Have a watch below.

Buckout Road might be known as the most haunted road in New York State, but nobody really believed it… until now. A college class project on modern mythology turns deadly when a trio of students and an on-leave soldier discovers a series of horrific urban legends surrounding Buckout Road may actually be true. The deeper they dig into the road’s dark history, the more dangerous their quest becomes. From witches burning at the stake, to backwoods albino killers to a modern, unstoppable stalker, writer/director and horror-film aficionado Matthew Currie Holmes leaves no genre unexploited in this loving throwback to late-80’s midnight movies.

THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD is written and directed by Matthew Currie Holmes, and stars Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Henry Czerny (Ready or Not, Mission: Impossible), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Wynonna Earp, Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Colm Feore (The Prodigy, Thor), and Danny Glover (the Lethal Weapon series, Jumanji II: The Next Level).