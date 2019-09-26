PRIMAL: It's Cage Versus Durand Versus a White Jaguar in Official Trailer

The trapped with a psychotic killer genre has no shortage of contenders. So how do you stand out from the crowd? Well, if you're director Nick Powell and writer Richard Leder you up the ante and introduce another deadly predator.

In the case of their film Primal it comes in the form of a white jaguar.

On a boat in the middle of an ocean.

yep. They've pit game hunter Nicolas Cage against political assassin Kevin Durand and added a white jaguar just to shake things up a bit.

The official trailer for Primal was released today. Have a look below and if hunter on killer on cat action tickles your fancy then keep an eye out for Primal on November 8th.

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.

You will find Primal in cinemas and On Demand on November 8th.