Netflix & Chills: STREAM. SCREAM. REPEAT.
This is a public service announcement. As the horror-day season approaches many of us like to line up the thirty-one days of October with a killer line-up or horror delights. Netflix would like to remind you that they have a number of titles coming out next month, in addition to their library of titles already on the service.
Something streaming this way comes… Netflix has a slew of NEW films that will provide all the thrills and chills you need to survive the Halloween season, including In the Shadow of the Moon (9/27), In the Tall Grass (10/4), Fractured (10/11), Eli (10/18) and Rattlesnake (10/25).
Have a look at the trailer below for more titles looking to be included in your Halloween season festivities.
