LILI Trailer: #MeToo Horror Short Film From Yfke Van Berckelaer

Dutch filmmaker Yfke Van Berckelaer's latest short film Lili has been making the festival rounds this past Summer and we have the trailer to share with you this morning.

Lili (Lisa Smit – Netflix’s Ares) knows she has to nail this audition. The Man (Derek de Lint – Soldier of Orange/The Unbearable Lightness of Being) she auditions for, knows this too. Thus starts an uncomfortable cat and mouse game in this #metoo horror, about power, the misuse of power and female empowerment.

We have seen Lili. We have watched it slowly descend into genuinely creepy territory then turn right savage. All shot in a single-take you think you know where it is going and you're partially right. Until...

Lili has been an official selection in over a dozen festivals so far. It had its world premiere at Bucheon and went on to play in the Born of Women short film block at Fantasia. You will find it soon at other festivals like Beyond Fest, Telluride Horror Show, and Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.