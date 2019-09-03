KILLER SOFA: New Trailer And Poster For Indie Kiwi Horror Out in October

This is a thing. Out of New Zealand comes the horror flick Killer Sofa from filmmaker Bernie Rao. High Octane is releasing the horror flick DVD and Digital this October and they sent us the new poster and trailer.

Now we know what you're thinking, 'But Andrew! That is clearly NOT a sofa, it's a recliner'. Do not think for a moment that this did not cross my mind as well. I like a good recline as much as the next person but if this flick was released under its original title, 'My Lover, My Lazy Boy', can you imagine where our online searches would end up? Never mind LazyBoy getting involved, think of the PornHub hits.

I would guess.

Cough.

Find the trailer for Killer Sofa below.