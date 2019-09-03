KILLER SOFA: New Trailer And Poster For Indie Kiwi Horror Out in October
This is a thing. Out of New Zealand comes the horror flick Killer Sofa from filmmaker Bernie Rao. High Octane is releasing the horror flick DVD and Digital this October and they sent us the new poster and trailer.
Now we know what you're thinking, 'But Andrew! That is clearly NOT a sofa, it's a recliner'. Do not think for a moment that this did not cross my mind as well. I like a good recline as much as the next person but if this flick was released under its original title, 'My Lover, My Lazy Boy', can you imagine where our online searches would end up? Never mind LazyBoy getting involved, think of the PornHub hits.
I would guess.
Cough.
Find the trailer for Killer Sofa below.
This October, you’re not even safe on the Sofa!From filmmaker Bernardo Rao, comes the most ridiculously entertaining horror jaunt of the year, Killer Sofa on DVD and Digital from High Octane Pictures.Electric Dreams meets Christine in the heart-warmingly horrific chronicle of a killer Lazy Boy that falls in love with a girl – and the bloody carnage that follows as a result!Francesca always attracted weirdos. When one of her stalkers is found dead, she looks for comfort from her best friend, Maxi. Meanwhile, Maxi’s grandfather, Jack, a disgraced Rabbi, comes across a reclining chair containing a Dybbuk inside. Jack and his voodoo sorceress partner try to find out where the recliner has been delivered while exploring Jack’s newfound gift for communicating with the other world. Meanwhile the reclining chair becomes enchanted by Francesca and starts committing crimes of passion.Jed Brophy (The Hobbit), Sarah Munn, Stacy King, and Harley Neville star in a horror treat straight out of New Zealand, available October
