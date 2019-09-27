INCIDENT AT FORT BRAGG: Oz Perkins to Write And Direct Exorcism Flick For Lionsgate

Incident at Fort Bragg for Lionsgate. Variety reported yesterday that Oz (Osgood) Perkins will write and direct the exorcism thrillerfor Lionsgate.

The project is inspired by the true story of Irish priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at Fort Bragg, N.C., the largest military installation in the world.

Perkins has been on the rise since his feature film debut The Blackcoat's Daughter, followed by I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. His next feature Gretel & Hansel is due out in the new year and the first trailer created a tonne of buzz.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce. Flynn produced The Exorcism of Emily Rose and The Rite, so clearly Flynn has a thing for the exorcism genre. Does that mean he has an opinion on how Incident at Fort Bragg will roll out or will he let Perkins do his thing?

Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary remake - ugh!) wrote the latest draft of an original draft written by Evan Turner and Harrison Query.