BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Blow up Miami 'One More Time'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the Bad Boys franchise 'One last time' with Bad Boys For Life. The first trailer just dropped and if you are a fan of the Bad Boys movies you will not be disappointed.

This time, Detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), along with Miami PD’s elite AMMO team, attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a ruthless drug cartel. Deadline

The trailer starts off with Michael Bay's signature 360 Hero Shot, something he became known for since making his feature film debut with the 1995 Bad Boys. However, this time the signture shot is rudely interrupted by a fire hydrant. Cue the funny and the explosions.

For the threequel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have taken over but clearly they have studied the Bayhem playbook. This looks every bit in step with the first two films. Lots of guns. Lots of that Miami gloss and color. Lots of things exploding. And a wee bit of swearing so take care where you watch this.

Sony will release Bad Boys For Life on January 17, 2020.