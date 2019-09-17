A NIGHT OF HORROR: NIGHTMARE RADIO: A Very Pretty Poster For Horror Anthology

The new horror anthology A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio will have its world premiere at the Nocturna Madrid Fantastic Film Festival in Spain.

The collection of short films comes with a new wrap around story created by the Onetti Brothers, Nico and Luciano (Abrakadabra). The poster for the anthology was released yesterday. This lovely art comes by Argentinean artist Flavio Greco Paglia who talent level sickens me. God I hate him. If I had not met him and known he was such a nice guy, well I don't know what I'd do.

Rod leads a radio show dedicated to horror. Until suddenly the announcer begins to receive strange calls from a child who desperately asks for help. At first thinks that it is a bad joke until he discovers that this is not the case. These calls hide a dark secret…

Here is that very pretty poster in all it's glory.