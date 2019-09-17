Frightfest Coverage International Videos Action Movies Hollywood Reviews Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
A NIGHT OF HORROR: NIGHTMARE RADIO: A Very Pretty Poster For Horror Anthology
The new horror anthology A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio will have its world premiere at the Nocturna Madrid Fantastic Film Festival in Spain.
The collection of short films comes with a new wrap around story created by the Onetti Brothers, Nico and Luciano (Abrakadabra). The poster for the anthology was released yesterday. This lovely art comes by Argentinean artist Flavio Greco Paglia who talent level sickens me. God I hate him. If I had not met him and known he was such a nice guy, well I don't know what I'd do.
Rod leads a radio show dedicated to horror. Until suddenly the announcer begins to receive strange calls from a child who desperately asks for help. At first thinks that it is a bad joke until he discovers that this is not the case. These calls hide a dark secret…
Here is that very pretty poster in all it's glory.
The film A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio, directed by brothers Luciano and Nicolás Onetti, will make its world premiere at the upcoming NOCTURNA MADRID (Spain) in October where it will compete in the “Dark Visions” Official Section. The North American premiere will be at BROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL.The film debuted at Cannes Film Festival. It was one of the 7 films selected to participate in the "Upcoming Fantastic Films" section of Blood Window.A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio is a new horror anthology produced by New Zealand´s company Black Mandala Films. The Argentinean directors Nicolás and Luciano Onetti were chosen as the creative directors of the film. They were in charge of the selection of the short films and the shooting of the “Wrap-Around” story of the anthology. The script was written by the Uruguyans Guillermo Lockhart and Mauro Croche.The film involves prestigious directors from all around the world: Sergio Morcillo, Joshua Long, Jason Bognacki, Adam O´Brien, Matt Richards, A.J. Briones, Pablo S. Pastor and Oliver Park.
