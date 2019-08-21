WELCOME TO SUDDEN DEATH: Dallas Jackson And Michael Jai White Reboot 1995 JCVD Film

Dallas Jackson and Michael Jai White have begun production on Welcome to Sudden Death, a reboot of the 1995 action flick Sudden Death. This time around MJW will be joined by comedian Gary Owen to add a buddy-action flick element to the reboot.

The original film starred Jean-Claude Van Damme who played a former fireman who took on a group of terrorists holding the Vice President hostage during game seven of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Basically it took the Igloo in Pittsburgh and turned it into the Nakatomi building. But if featured ice hockey so for us Canadians that was pretty... uh... cool. They are also filming this new version in Winnipeg which is a pretty mental hockey town. All our hockey towns are mental, really.

There was also that line when the VP asked for the players' votes and one of them said something along the lines of 'we can't vote, we're Canadian'. True north! They're going to have to change the target of the terrorists though because I don't think anyone would move heaven and earth for the current kind of VP you got.