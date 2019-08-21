Fantastic Fest Coverage Horror Movies International Interviews Comedies Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works
WELCOME TO SUDDEN DEATH: Dallas Jackson And Michael Jai White Reboot 1995 JCVD Film
Dallas Jackson and Michael Jai White have begun production on Welcome to Sudden Death, a reboot of the 1995 action flick Sudden Death. This time around MJW will be joined by comedian Gary Owen to add a buddy-action flick element to the reboot.
The original film starred Jean-Claude Van Damme who played a former fireman who took on a group of terrorists holding the Vice President hostage during game seven of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Basically it took the Igloo in Pittsburgh and turned it into the Nakatomi building. But if featured ice hockey so for us Canadians that was pretty... uh... cool. They are also filming this new version in Winnipeg which is a pretty mental hockey town. All our hockey towns are mental, really.
There was also that line when the VP asked for the players' votes and one of them said something along the lines of 'we can't vote, we're Canadian'. True north! They're going to have to change the target of the terrorists though because I don't think anyone would move heaven and earth for the current kind of VP you got.
Universal 1140 launches production on WELCOME TO SUDDEN DEATH, the sophomore feature from writer and director Dallas Jackson. Jackson’s most recent credit is Blumhouse’s urban slasher THRILLER while in the realm of television he notably served as executive producer on BET’s series Rebel with the late iconic-filmmaker John Singleton, who was a long-time friend and mentor to Jackson.WELCOME TO SUDDEN DEATH is a reboot of the original 1995 SUDDEN DEATH directed by Peter Hyams and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, now presented with a comedic twist. The new film will star actor and comedian Gary Owen and trained martial artist Michael Jai White, who’s diverse and ground-breaking credits include BLACK DYNAMITE, SPAWN, and most recently the American action flicks TRIPLE THREAT and A HARD WAY, as well as a recurring role on CW’s hit Arrow.“I’m such a huge fan of martial-arts films I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to reboot this cult classic with Universal 1440," says Jackson. "Michael Jai White and Gary Owen are both at the top of their game right now and an on-screen dream team. We’re having a blast making this movie and putting a twist on the buddy-action genre. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re cooking!”The film begins shooting in Winnipeg, Canada this week and is slated for release on Netflix June 2020.
