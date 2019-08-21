THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD Haunts U.S. Cinemas And VOD in September

Vertical and Trimuse Entertainment are releasing Matthew Currie Holmes' award winning horror flick The Curse of Buckout Road next month. They will release it in cinemas and on VOD on September 27th.

The Curse of Buckout Road premiered here in Toronto at the Blood in the Show Film Festival where it picked up awards for Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay. Ah, yes, it is a Canadian horror flick. Yay us!

Until a new trailer has been cut we have included an older one below.