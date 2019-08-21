Fantastic Fest Coverage Horror Movies Action Movies Musicals Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD Haunts U.S. Cinemas And VOD in September
Vertical and Trimuse Entertainment are releasing Matthew Currie Holmes' award winning horror flick The Curse of Buckout Road next month. They will release it in cinemas and on VOD on September 27th.
The Curse of Buckout Road premiered here in Toronto at the Blood in the Show Film Festival where it picked up awards for Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay. Ah, yes, it is a Canadian horror flick. Yay us!
Until a new trailer has been cut we have included an older one below.
Buckout Road might be known as the most haunted road in New York State, but nobody really believed it… until now. A college class project on modern mythology turns deadly when a trio of students and an on-leave soldier discovers a series of horrific urban legends surrounding Buckout Road may actually be true. The deeper they dig into the road’s dark history, the more dangerous their quest becomes. From witches burning at the stake, to backwoods albino killers to a modern, unstoppable stalker, writer/director and horror-film aficionado Matthew Currie Holmes leaves no genre unexploited in this loving throwback to late-80’s midnight movies.During its festival run, THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Feature Film at the Pasadena International Film Festival, Best Thriller Feature Film at the Hot Springs Horror Film Festival, and Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay at both Blood in The Snow Film Fest and Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD won the Audience Award at People's Film Festival Harlem, and Richmond International Film Festival as well as the Special Jury Award at Brazil International Film Festival. Director/Writer Matthew Currie Holmes won Best Director at Commffest and World Music and Independent Film Festival.THE CURSE OF BUCKOUT ROAD is written and directed by Matthew Currie Holmes, and stars Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Henry Czerny (Ready or Not, Mission: Impossible), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Wynonna Earp, Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Colm Feore (The Prodigy, Thor), and Danny Glover (the Lethal Weapon series, Jumanji II: The Next Level).
