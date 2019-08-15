Fantasia Coverage Indie Interviews Festival Interviews Fantasy Movies Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
TATTOO OF REVENGE: Mexican Female Empowerment Thriller Coming to DVD/VOD in September
You may want to keep your eye out for Tattoo of Revenge (Rencor tatuado) the stylistic, female empowerment thriller from Mexican director Julián Hernández. Breaking Glass Pictures is releasing this thriller, shot in both black-and-white and color, on DVD and VOD in the U.S. on September 17th.
Have a look at the trailer below.
Set in chaotic 1990s Mexico City where criminals go unpunished, a heroine becomes the avenger of raped young women. Wearing different disguises, she seduces the rapists, puts them to sleep, and then brands them with tattoos. As her enemies encroach, her only salvation is the emancipation of another woman.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.