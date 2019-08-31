REPLACE Trailer: Watch Barbara Crampton Star in Norbert Keil's Body Horror

Uncork'd Entertainment is releasing Norbert Keil’s body horror flick Replace on DVD and VOD on October 1st. We have the new trailer, poster and a selection of images from the film to share with you below. Keep an eye for Replace this October.

How far would you go to live forever? Afflicted with a dermatological disease, young and beautiful Kira discovers that she can replace her skin with that of other girls. Helped by her lover, she plots a murder and the victim becomes her donor, but when the disease returns, she is forced to find more victims.

From writers Richard Stanley and Norbert Keil, Replace stars Rebecca Forsythe (The Bronx Bull), Lucie Aron (Berlin Syndrome), Sean Knopp and genre icon Barbara Crampton.