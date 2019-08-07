Locarno Coverage Movie Posters Weird Features Festival Interviews Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
HELLmington: New Poster And Trailer For Release of Canadian Horror Flick
Uncork’d Entertainment is releasing Canadian horror flick HELLmington from writers-directors Justin Hewitt-Drakulic and Alex Lee William on Digital and DVD on September 10th. They are marking the occasion with a new poster and trailer.
On June 6, 1985 Hellmington Asylum closed their doors for good. On June 6, 2009 it was re-opened as the very first Psychological Extreme Haunted House, where people could live out their own personal horror fantasies.Willing participants would be pushed to their limits, blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s in your head. Katie Owens, a true horror fanatic and online blogger was invited as one of the first people to partake in the Hellmington experience.Only Katie never left... that was 6 years ago, and her disappearance remains unsolved. Police reports stated no body was found, no suspicion of foul play and no evidence was discovered. After many years with no answers, a group of documentary filmmakers decide to join forces with the local police department to investigate and analyze the footage from that night.
HELLmington was the winner of the 2015 Cinecoup Film Accelerator challenge which provides financing to the winner. It played at three film festivals here in Ontario - Forest City, Digi60 Filmmakers and Blood in the Snow - between 2018 and 2019. It stars genre icon Michael Ironside (Total Recall, Top Gun, Turbo Kid) and Shadowhunters’ Nicola Correia-Damude.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.