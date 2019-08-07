HAUNT: Watch The Official Trailer For Horror House Flick From Writers of A QUIET PLACE

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods`horror house flick Haunt is having it's World Premiere tomorrow at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in Florida. Momentum Pictures will be releasing it next month in U.S. theaters and On Demand/Digital on September 13th. The official trailer arrived today, check it out below.

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some monsters are real.

Beck and Woods have been frequent collaborators - writing, producing and directing over the years - and saw their star rise even further when a little film they wrote, A Quiet Place, dropped a quiet bomb on audiences last year. Haunt appears to be a bit of a louder affair.

Katie Stevens (Polaroid), Will Brittain (Colony and Kong: Skull Island) and Lauryn Alisa McClain star. Eli Roth produced.