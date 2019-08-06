Harley Wallenâ€™s Eternal Code limited theatrical starting August 30th in select markets with Emagine Theaters

Harley Wallen’s Eternal Code starring Scout Taylor-Compton, Richard Tyson, Billy Wirth, Mel Novak, Kaiti Wallen, Vida Ghaffari and Yan Birch limited theatrical starting August 30th in select markets with Emagine Theaters

Eternal Code stars Richard Tyson (Black Hawk Down), Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween 1 & 2), Billy Wirth (The Lost Boys), Yan Birch (Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs), Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death), Erika Hoveland (Injustice For All), Damien Chinappi (Betrayed), Kaiti Wallen (Moving Parts), Angelina Danielle Cama (Abstruse), Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project), Shane Hagedorn (Wild Faith), Harley Wallen (Bennett’s Song) and Calhoun Koenig (Law & Order SVU).

After a revolutionary invention with great implications, Bridget finds a character flaw in the company they've partnered with to develop the prototype that could be the fountain of youth. When she pulls the plug and step away from their original deal, she quickly realizes they will stop at nothing to get it back. After they kidnap her and her husband to sway a favorable vote, their hopes rely on their teen daughter Miranda and her unlikely allies Corey (a suicidal veteran) and Stephanie (A street girl).

This film is written, Directed & Produced by Harley Wallen, Executive Producer Annette Cama and Co -Produced by Nancy Oeswein.

“I’m excited to be here with Eternal Code and of course with Vision and Emagine! First off when I started making films, Emagine welcomed me with open arms and we’ve had so many huge premieres with Emagine! And when I say huge I mean it, one so big we needed two separate days and over a thousand people! And Vision because Betrayed (released 10/2/2018) is now available almost literally everywhere and across the globe!” said Harley Wallen.

“I’m really happy Eternal Code going to be a theatrical release! I think the story is timely, I think it’s exciting and it gets your heart pumping! There are so many layers to Eternal Code as it’s such a great story and a fun wild ride! So many great performances on both sides of the camera!!

Also we’re back at the amazing Chinese Theater for another premiere! It’s early but it’s looking even more star studded and again super exciting! After seeing a full house for Betrayed I know it’ll be packed, exciting and high paced!,” added Wallen.

About Emagine Theatres:

Emagine has led the way in bringing luxury theatres to the metropolitan Detroit market. Emagine enjoys the honor and distinction of being named “Best Movie Theatre” for several years running by the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit News, and WDIV television.

Emagine is a recognized innovator in the theatrical exhibition industry having been the first theatre chain in the world to convert to 100% digital projection. In 1997, Cinema Hollywood (now Emagine Birch Run) was the first theatre in Michigan to open with all stadium seating. Emagine was the first to introduce 4K projection to the Detroit market and it boasted three of the first 100 Dolby Atmos® immersive sound systems deployed worldwide. On December 15, 2017, Emagine began operating the largest movie screen in the State of Michigan with the opening of its Super EMAX auditorium (featuring laser projection technology) at its megaplex in Novi, Michigan. Paul Glantz, Chairman of Emagine Entertainment, has been interviewed on CNN concerning his views and opinions on the operation of luxury theatres. On February 28, 2018, Emagine Entertainment, Inc. and 7-time BET Award-winning and Grammy® nominated superstar Big Sean (Sean Anderson), announced their joint venture agreement to develop, Sean Anderson Theatre, powered by Emagine, a world class cinematic and live music entertainment center in Detroit (and potentially at other sites around the U.S., as well. The new partnership is actively scouting prospective sites in Detroit with the goal of opening in Detroit by early 2020.

Emagine’s luxury experience incorporates not only reclining chairs but also gourmet snacks, reserved seating, in-seat service and other upscale amenities such as valet parking. All Emagine theatres offer adult patrons the option of enjoying their favorite cocktail, beer or wine while concurrently maintaining a genteel and welcoming environment for families.

Emagine enjoys screening various types of alternative content, indie films and local film premiers including foreign-language films. Over the last four years, they have been able to increase the presence of those genres of films on a consistent basis due to increasing influx of movies from different parts of the world as well as partners such as Painted Creek Productions who has hosted many local premieres at Emagine locations.