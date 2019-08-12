Blu-ray Review: VICE SQUAD Dials up the Crazy

Out on August 13 in North America from Scream Factory comes Gary Sherman's (Death Line, Dead & Buried) 1982 film Vice Squad. Filmed on the streets of Los Angeles, Sherman directs Season Hubley (Escape From New York, John Carpenter's TV movie Elvis) as Princess, a prostitute who wants a better life for herself and her daughter.

However, there's a sicko on the loose (like any day or night in L.A.), and Gary Swanson (Quantum Leap, Logan's Run), plays Tom Walsh, a cop that wants to nab Ramrod (Wings Hauser; The Insider, The Young and the Restless), a vicious pimp, for his crimes against women. Walsh ropes in Princess as bait, and we're off to the races.

Of course, there are twists and turns, and perversions of justice, so Ramrod's released from police custody and then begins an all-out, balls-to-the-wall hunt on both sides. As Ramrod hunts down Princess, so does Walsh and the LAPD hunt down this rabid dog of a man, culminating in a manic chase all over the metropolis.

For the most part, Vice Squad looks great with this new 4k scan from the film's negative. There are only a few night scenes in low light that are very grainy --- but hey, the movie was shot on actual film in the early '80s, so no big deal there.

And now, let's get to the numerous special features on this Blu-ray! As you can see, Scream Factory did NOT skimp. There are several lengthy interviews to watch, such as a sit-down with Sherman, a well as with producer Brian Frankish (Field of Dreams, Righteous Kill). Both are fascinating; we learn that Sherman was a session musician with the legendary Chess Records, as well as an activist in the Civil Rights Movement, in addition to several other interesting tidbits.

Another cool featurette to watch is the film location comparision to current day L.A. locales. Old trailers and TV spots are always fun, too.

Bonus Features

NEW 4K Scan Of The Negative

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Gary Sherman And Producer Brian Frankish

NEW Tracking The Beast – An Interview With Actor Gary Swanson

NEW Of Poltergeist And Neon Lights – An Interview With Director Gary Sherman

NEW Hollywood Magic – An Interview With Producer Brian Frankish

NEW The Roots Of Reality – An Interview With Actress Beverly Todd

NEW Catching A Killer – An Interview With Actor Pepe Serna

NEW Princess Driver – An Interview With Actor Michael Ensign

NEW Hollywood Streetwalking – A Look At The Locations

Audio Commentary With Director Gary Sherman

Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spots

TV Spots

Still Galleries – Poster And Lobby Cards, Publicity Stills, Press Kit

Like crazy movies or a fan of the underbelly of society? Vice Squad may scratch both of those itches; either way, it's a lot of fun. If you'd like to see a trailer or order the Blu-ray, head over to Scream Factory's Vice Squad page here