The second episode of The ThrillFlix Show: playing exclusively on ThrillFlix, but free for everyone to watch!

In this show:

- Soul Copyright (directed by Frank Messely & Johan Vandewoestijne)

- Tour de Force (directed by Kim Sønderholm)

- Professor Mule's experiment: is the book better than the movie?

- Charade (directed by Stanley Donen)

- Bad Taste (directed by Peter Jackson)

- General Massacre (directed by Burr Jerger)



Subscribe now at https://www.ThrillFlix.com