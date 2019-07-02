Popcorn Frights 2019: Second Wave Aims to Scare Florida in August

It's hot. It's sticky. And it promises to scare.

Yes, it's this year's edition of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival, which is headed to Florida in August with a full head of frightening steam. The second wave of titles has just been announced, and it looks frightfully good. (Somebody get me a thesaurus.)

Highlights include world premieres (Itsy Bitsy, Artik, The Gravedigger), North American and US premieres (Queen of Spades: The Looking Glass and Infeccion, respectively) and more good stuff that will keep you glued to your seat. More on those individual titles from the official festival descriptions:

Itsy Bitsy (pictured above): "Building a relentless sense of menace and creepiness, Itsy Bitsy is a straight-out scarefest that will leave you a squirming mass with its grisly pleasures."

Artik: "In this dark, stylish thriller set in a hellish vision of our world where the air crackles with impending death, a comic book obsessed serial killer clashes with a straight edge purist over a young boy's fate."

Queen of Spades: The Looking Glass: "In this Guillermo del Toro inspired gothic frightener, something ominous haunts the darkened hallways of a boarding school with a particularly troubling past."

Infeccion: "In Caracas, a Russian under the influence of the Krokodil drug is infected with a rabies virus and unleashes an epidemic of flesh-eating cannibals. Amid all this, a doctor embarks on a hostile journey in a destroyed Venezuela to save his son from infection."

Watch the festival's official trailer below. Popcorn Frights will unfurl from August 8-16, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Visit the official site to see all the titles that will be playing to liven up your day.