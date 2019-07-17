North Bend 2019: Full Program Poster Unveiled Sophomore Year

Our friends at the North Bend Film Festival, the vangaurd film festival held in the original shooting location for Twin Peaks, have unveiled this year's program and poster.

North Bend Film Festival Announces Full Program And Unveils Poster For 2nd Edition August 15-18, 2019 Fest to open with US Premiere of THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WKND, close with Netflix documentary CIRCUS OF BOOKS, and return with standout immersive VR and focus on multi-reality storytelling Festival Badges on sale now! Individual Tickets on sale this Friday! www.northbendfilmfest.com The North Bend Film Festival is proud to enter into our second edition August 15th to the 18th, returning once again to the historic town of North Bend, WA, - the destination of the original shooting location for cult sensation Twin Peaks, and still featuring many of the iconic landmarks. Celebrating avant-garde, art house, and all things weird, The North Bend Film Festival brings together the perfect mix of mind-bending films, cutting-edge VR, immersive experiences, and a plethora of events that engage with the local community and town surroundings. Back on the slate of events is our beloved Twin Peaks tour that covers locations from all three seasons, including stops at Salish lodge, Sheriff's Department, and RR Diner! Showcased especially in our program is an exclusive first look at the teaser for hotly anticipated Twin Peaks documentary, I KNOW CATHERINE, THE LOG LADY, which will play for North Bend audiences before Spotlight films. The festival is thrilled to open with the US Premiere of Jon Mikel Caballero’s THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING WKND and close with acclaimed Netflix doc CIRCUS OF BOOKS, with director Rachel Mason in attendance. KNIVES AND SKIN takes the spotlight as our Narrative Centerpiece, and Jennifer Reeder joins us for both the screening and a live recording of Perri Nemiroff and Haleigh Foutch’s popular Collider horror podcast, The Witching Hour. Rodney Ascher, the innovative documentarian behind ROOM 237 and THE NIGHTMARE, unleashes another devastatingly digestive doc with THE EL DUCE TAPES, co-directed by David Lawrence and screening as our Documentary Centerpiece. Director Joe Begos joins us for the West Coast Premiere of BLISS and Director Andrew Wonder will be in attendance for the West Coast Premiere of FERAL. We can’t wait to descend once again on North Bend, and hope that you can join us for fantastic films, visionary VR, electrifying events, and, most importantly, some damn fine coffee.