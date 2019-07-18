JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT Red Band Trailer: Bask in The Vulgar And Hilarious Glory

I will admit that I am kind of at a loss for words facing the reality that the duo Jay and Silent Bob first appeared on screen twenty-five years ago.

Through highs (snicker) and lows the characters have ducked in and out of Kevin Smith's filmography over the years and are due for another cross country adventure this October. So here we are with the latest chapter in their journey, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot.

The stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in CLERKS are back! When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again!

A very red band trailer (NSFW unless your boss or mom likes the sound of five swear words per second (slight exaggeration)) and teaser art (below) have just been released. Through a dense cloud of vulgarity you will find 'tucked in' the trailer some good laughs and an equal number of celebrity and character appearances from the previous films. The glimpse of Val Kilmer as Bluntman is worth the price of admission alone.

Tickets are now available in select regions and stay tuned because Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will embark on the Reboot Roadshow starting in Chicago on October 20th.