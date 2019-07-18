Fantasia Coverage Documentaries Weird Reviews International Interviews International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT Red Band Trailer: Bask in The Vulgar And Hilarious Glory
I will admit that I am kind of at a loss for words facing the reality that the duo Jay and Silent Bob first appeared on screen twenty-five years ago.
Through highs (snicker) and lows the characters have ducked in and out of Kevin Smith's filmography over the years and are due for another cross country adventure this October. So here we are with the latest chapter in their journey, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot.
The stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in CLERKS are back! When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again!
A very red band trailer (NSFW unless your boss or mom likes the sound of five swear words per second (slight exaggeration)) and teaser art (below) have just been released. Through a dense cloud of vulgarity you will find 'tucked in' the trailer some good laughs and an equal number of celebrity and character appearances from the previous films. The glimpse of Val Kilmer as Bluntman is worth the price of admission alone.
Tickets are now available in select regions and stay tuned because Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will embark on the Reboot Roadshow starting in Chicago on October 20th.
SABAN FILMS AND FATHOM EVENTS BRING "JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT’ SNEAK PREVIEW TO MOVIE THEATERS OCTOBER 15 AND 17 ONLYThe Inseparable Duo Return to the Big Screen With an Exclusive Introduction From Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, a Special Double Feature, and Bonus ContentDENVER – July 18, 2019 – The stoner icons, who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks, are back in movie theaters with their long-awaited adventure, “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” The new film sees Mewes and Smith return to the roles they created in 1994’s Clerks. This time around, the New Jersey duo discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them and embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again.Fathom Events and Saban Films present the full-length “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” in more than 600 U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. local time with a special pre-recorded video introduction from Mewes and Smith. The first 50 people at each location on October 15 will receive a limited-edition poster (while supplies last). Then on Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. local time, audiences will see a special double feature of Miramax’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Both evenings will also feature exclusive bonus content.Tickets for “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” can be purchased online beginning Thursday, July 18 at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Check back often as movie theaters continue to set up ticketing.“We are huge fans of Kevin Smith and his work, and are privileged that he and his team had faith in us as a partner on ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’” said Jonathan Saba, Saban Films’ Senior Vice President of Distribution, Sales and Marketing, and Executive Producer on the film. “This has been a passionate initiative for us at Saban Films, and an honor to work with Kevin. In Fathom, we have a partner who shares our vision to give fans in every corner of the country the opportunity to catch their counter-culture heroes on the big screen in a true theatrical event.”“Smith and Mewes’ loyal fans have waited long enough to see them reprise their title role in this new chapter,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “We’re pleased to be partnering with them, along with Saban Films, to deliver this exclusive two-night event to fans across the country.”“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco’s Jordan Monsanto produced.Following the big screen debut, Smith and Mewes will tour the film in select markets as The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, starting in Chicago on October 20. Created by Smith, the characters Jay and Silent Bob have appeared throughout his cult film catalog in movies including “Clerks,” “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” Miramax’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Clerks 2.”
