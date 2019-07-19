Experimental-narrative Hyperloop Dreams Brings Fine Art Sensibility to Film

If a picture is worth a thousand words then cut to the chase and just watch this surreal fine art film! A must see for student filmmakers to get motivated. 100% made at film school.

Starring Kevin Hayden and Tina Nguyen, Hyperloop Dreams is an experimental thesis film that is pure indulgence for cinephiles. Film fans, cinephiles and filmgeeks alike will enjoy this short film directed by Kenji Harman with cinematography by Khoi Ly. Long shots, three move setups and production deisgn by Liz Milner that will completely transport you into this eerie dream.

This student thesis is shot all on one set and shows what young budding filmmakers can do on a budget and their creativity. Shot on the RED Epic Dragon and using a Fisher dolly the film accomplishes a lot through the informed use of camera movement. There are only a few lines of dialogue, requiring the dream story to move strictly on character action! How fun. Can you make a film with limited dialogue? How do you tell your story if you could only use pictures and the sound of music? Well, watch Hyperloop Dreams here for inspiration and a challenege to top!

~Enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxRbJGxez-g&t=3s