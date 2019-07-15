DEATHCEMBER Teaser: Epic Pictures is in The Holiday Spirit, Picks up Sales And Releases Teaser

News came our way that Epic Pictures have picked up world sales rights for the holiday horror anthlogy Deathcember. Here is the first teaser for the project.

Featuring segments from noted filmmakers like Pollyanna McIntosh, Isaac Ezban, Lucky McKee and Cannibal Holocaust's Ruggero Deodato it's a cinematic horror version of an advent calendar. The complete anthology has twenty four segments with a bonus three added on for naughty boys and girls.

Deathcember should premiere at an international genre festival some time this year.