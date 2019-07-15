DEATHCEMBER Teaser: Epic Pictures is in The Holiday Spirit, Picks up Sales And Releases Teaser
News came our way that Epic Pictures have picked up world sales rights for the holiday horror anthlogy Deathcember. Here is the first teaser for the project.
Featuring segments from noted filmmakers like Pollyanna McIntosh, Isaac Ezban, Lucky McKee and Cannibal Holocaust's Ruggero Deodato it's a cinematic horror version of an advent calendar. The complete anthology has twenty four segments with a bonus three added on for naughty boys and girls.
Deathcember should premiere at an international genre festival some time this year.
Epic Pictures takes worldwide sales rights for holiday horror anthology DEATHCEMBER, releases first teaserFeat. segments directed by Pollyanna McIntosh, Isaac Ezban, Lucky McKee, Ruggero Deodato and more as part of international “24 Doors to Hell” feature.Epic Pictures today announces the acquisition of worldwide sales rights for the upcoming Christmas horror anthology DEATHCEMBER, which features rising and celebrated directors and talent from around the world in an impressive advent calendar of terror.The anthology was created by Dominic Saxl, who produced alongside Ivo Scheloske, production manager with Anolis Entertainment, and Frank Vogt, COO of Magna Mana Production and made in part thanks to the German HessenFilm fund.“We’re beyond proud of the film that DEATHCEMBER has become. With all the incredible and diverse talent involved, it holds something for every horror fan – and we‘re confident that our collaboration with Epic will give everyone the chance to see for themselves,” says Saxl.Notable directors include Pollyanna McIntosh (DARLIN’), Isaac Ezban (PARALLEL), Lucky McKee (MAY, THE WOMAN), Lee Sang-woo (BARBIE) and Ruggero Deodato (CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST). Segments from over ten countries make up the scope of the anthology, whose overall cast includes standout talent such as scream queen Barbara Crampton, Brianna Barnes (THE DAY), Sean Bridgers (DEADWOOD), Johnny Vivash (BOOK OF MONSTERS), Barbara Magnolfi (Dario Argento’s SUSPIRIA) and AJ Bowen (YOU’RE NEXT).The anthology film is composed of 24 shorts + 3 bonus segments, each inspired by a unique take on holiday terror, with concepts ranging from giallo-inspired to stop-motion to Japanese ghost tales, and beyond every corner of the horror genre."At Epic, we look to foster unique and fearless talent from around the world,” says Epic CEO Patrick Ewald. “When Ivo, Frank, and Dominic came to us with DEATHCEMBER and the level of talented filmmakers involved, we knew that this anthology was an incredible opportunity for Epic to unleash a chorus of twisted visions from across the globe tied together in an awesome holiday horror gift to fans."The full list of directors includes Dominic Saxl, Michael Varrati, Lazar Bodroža, Florian Frerichs, Isaac Ezban, Sonia Escolano, Bob Pipe, Steve De Roover, Jürgen Kling, Ama Lea, Sadrac González-Perellón, Julian Richards, Lee Sang-woo, Vivienne Vaughn, Ruggero Deodato, Sam Wineman, Andreas Marschall, Lucky McKee, Milan Todorović, Pollyanna McIntosh, Rémi Fréchette, Jason A. Rostovsky, John Cook Lynch, Trent Haaga, Annika Marx, BJ Colangelo, Zach Shildwachter and Alyosha Saari.DEATHCEMBER is set to premiere in 2019.
