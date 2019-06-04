Overlook Coverage Teaser Trailers Documentaries All Features Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Toronto True Crime Film Festival 2019: Film Festival Reveals Lineup, And a New Home

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Our friends at The Toronto True Crime Film Festival are gearing up for their second annual festival this month. 
 
The big change this year is that the festival is switching locations to the cozy Revue Cinema in Roncesvalles Village. The Revue is our city's longest standing cinema, over 100 years old. What it loses in seating capacity it more than makes up for with its intimate atmosphere and setting against its hip, young residents of the village. 
 
The festival announced their lineup a while back and we have been a bit tardy in getting word out. This festival is a must-attend two day event for any and all true crime enthusiasts and this year's program looks to not disappoint. See to our gallery below for all feature films, short film programs and speaking events at this year's festival. 
 
Two days of true crime on the big screen and beyond come to downtown Toronto this Summer!
 
The Toronto True Crime Film Festival will have its second annual edition this June 14th - 15th at their new location, The Revue Cinema in Toronto. The 2019 lineup includes four feature films, seven short films, and three speaking events, with 15% of all pass and ticket sales being donated to charity. TTCFF is the first and only festival completely devoted to the true crime genre of film, and returns next month after a highly successful inaugural year. 
 
"I am incredibly excited about this year's lineup” says Festival Director Lisa Gallagher “Our films cover everything from unjust incarcerations to internet scams to murder and more, and our live events include a forensics lecture, a live podcast about cults, and a sneak peek at the first Ted Bundy project to be directed by a woman! I could not be more happy with how our sophomore year has come together. I'm so excited to share all of these incredible true crime films and events with Toronto!"

