Toronto True Crime Film Festival 2019: Film Festival Reveals Lineup, And a New Home

Our friends at The Toronto True Crime Film Festival are gearing up for their second annual festival this month.

The big change this year is that the festival is switching locations to the cozy Revue Cinema in Roncesvalles Village. The Revue is our city's longest standing cinema, over 100 years old. What it loses in seating capacity it more than makes up for with its intimate atmosphere and setting against its hip, young residents of the village.

The festival announced their lineup a while back and we have been a bit tardy in getting word out. This festival is a must-attend two day event for any and all true crime enthusiasts and this year's program looks to not disappoint. See to our gallery below for all feature films, short film programs and speaking events at this year's festival.