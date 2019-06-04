Toronto True Crime Film Festival 2019: Film Festival Reveals Lineup, And a New Home

BEI BEI (OPENING FILM)
Dir. Rose Rosenblatt & Marion Lipschutz / USA / 2018 / 77 min / Canadian Premiere
Depressed, pregnant, and abandoned by her boyfriend, Chinese immigrant Bei Bei Shuai is eight months along when she attempts suicide by ingesting rat poison. Bei Bei survives the ordeal, but the fetus does not. Before even being discharged from the hospital, Bei Bei is taken to jail on charges of first degree murder and attempted feticide. Screens with short film WATCHING KARLA HOMOLKA (Dir. Jordan Steinhauer, Canada, 2018).
SAKAWA
Dir. Ben Asamoah / Belgium, Netherlands / 2018 / 81 min / Canadian Premiere
SAKAWA is an intimate portrait of underemployed youth in Ghana who are struggling to make a living by scamming Westerners through the internet. Utilizing photos and videos harvested from discarded computers, the scammers enter into romantic online relationships with lonely men around the world, pretending to be sexy single women, sending frequent online messages, and engaging in the occasional phone sex session (often with not terribly convincing female voices) in order to keep them on the hook. Screens with short film STRANGER DANGER (Dir. Michael Gil, USA, 2018).
MOPE (CLOSING FILM)
Dir. Lucas Heyne / USA / 2019 / 105 min / Canadian Premiere
In the world of pornography, the term "mope" refers to a low-level, wannabe porn actor who perhaps isn’t quite well endowed or otherwise attractive enough to achieve the success granted to "bigger"-name porn stars. Stephen Clancy Hill and Herbert Wong, respectively known by their porn alter egos Steve Driver and Tom Dong, were two such mopes—real-life best friends attempting to live the impossible porno dream, but the blurred line between reality and delusion ultimately sent them both tumbling down a path of destruction. Screens with short film THE INCIDENT AT TREASURY GARDENS (Dir. Brendan J. Doyle, Australia, 2018).
LAW & SHORTER: SHORT FILM UNIT
ADJOURNMENT | KATIE AND THE BLACK ROBIN HOOD | MR. WASH | SWATTED / 83 min
These four incredible short films were too long to be programmed in front of our features at ~20 minutes long, but they absolutely needed to be seen, and so Toronto True Crime Film Festival’s very first shorts block—Law & Shorter: Short Film Unit—was born.
THE HURRICANE (20TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING)
Dir. Norman Jewison / USA / 1999 / 146 min
Oscar-nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Denzel Washington is a force of nature as real-life middleweight boxer Rubin "The Hurricane" Carter, convicted of a triple murder in a bar in Paterson, New Jersey. Toronto native Norman Jewison (IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT, MOONSTRUCK) weaves this true story in the style of an old Hollywood inspirational tale, allowing the actors to shine, especially Washington in this physically and emotionally complex role.
THEODORE: DOCUSERIES SNEAK PEEK WITH DIRECTOR CELENE BETH CALDERON
The story of Ted Bundy has been told many times, but Celene Beth Calderon—the first woman to helm a Bundy doc—is telling a slightly different story. Focusing on the victims and the everlasting impact of one man’s actions on individuals, families, and communities, THEODORE tells the stories that have yet to be told on camera.
Join us for the world's very first look at the upcoming six-part docuseries THEODORE, followed by an extended discussion and Q&A with director Celene Beth Calderon!
FORENSICS & CRIME SOLVING: A LECTURE FROM DR. MYRIAM NAFTE
Forensic investigation is a largely misunderstood field. The work of civilian scientists versus police is governed by areas of specialty that are quite distinct from one another. In this lecture, Dr. Myriam Nafte will define the evolving field of police forensics with an overview of the protocols governing crime scenes, warrants, security, and the processing of physical evidence.
ZEALOT: LIVE!
Zealot is an Australian comedy podcast about cults, as defined arbitrarily by host Jo Thornely. At Toronto True Crime, Jo will be joined by local comedian Natalie Norman for Zealot's very first live show!