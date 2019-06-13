THE CHOSEN ONE Trailer: Science Vs. Spiritual Belief

Heading to Netflix globally on June 28, The Chosen One (Orig: O Escolhido) is a series from Brazil that tips off a battle between science and spiritual belief.

Three young doctors are sent to a remove village to administer vaccinations against a deadly mutated virus. The villagers are hostile to their government-decreed efforts, however, and there seems to be something very distinctive at play, since they villagers claim they do not die. Also, there is worship of some kind, and, I imagine, a few other hot-button issues will come into play as well.

The series will run six episodes. Check out the trailer below.