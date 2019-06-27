Shudder: Announcing a New Doc on History of Queer Horror Cinema, and PARTY HARD, DIE YOUNG And DEADTECTIVES Lead July Releases
School's out for Summer and the festival season has kicked off around the World. However, if you happen to find yourself stuck at home never fear because your horror itch can and will be scratched by Shudder. Next month's releases have been announced along with an new, upcoming documentary on the history of queer horror cinema.
This new documentary will be written and directed by Sam Wineman and produced by Horror Noire's Phil Noble Jr and Kelly Ryan. Wineman by way of the image provided for our gallery is giving a serious challenge to our own Josh Hurtado for most amzing pin collection on a jean jacket. I, at least, have that green VHS horror sticker pin on the bottom right.
I digress. As we shake of the glitter and joy of celebrating Pride Month we in the horror community are due for a thorough digest of queer horror cinema and we look forward to what Wineman and company bring to us.
Otherwise, we have prepared a gallery of all the releases coming in July. Shudder is especially pleased with their acquisitions of Party Hard, Die Young and DeadTectives. There are some noteble classics in the mix this coming month: Kubrick's The Shining, giallo flick All The Colors of The Dark, Prince of Darkness and Vault of Horror. Vampire lovers take note that Jim Mickle's Stake Land arrives on July 8th, along with the lesser sequel, Stakelander.
All of July's arrivals and writeups are below.
Summer is finally here. Who’s ready for a vacation? Your choices: A drug-fueled, massive EDM fest on the beaches of Croatia...where teens are getting picked off one by one (a.k.a. the Shudder Original slasher Party Hard, Die Young); A lovely mansion in Mexico City...where a group of fake TV ghost hunters encounter actual ghosts (the Shudder Original horror comedy DeadTectives); the psychedelic suburbs of London for essential giallo flick, 1972’s All the Colors of the Dark; or book a return trip to the Overlook hotel with Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece, The Shining. On second thought, maybe it’s safer to stay home and just watch scary movies. (Programming also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK where noted.)
Earlier this year, Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, released Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, to widespread acclaim. The documentary shed new light on how African American characters and creators were used—and misused—across a century of genre cinema.
For its next original documentary, Shudder has teamed up with writer/director Sam Wineman (whose award-winning short, The Quiet Room, is coming to Shudder this summer), Horror Noire executive producers Phil Nobile Jr. (Fangoria’s Editor-in-Chief) and Kelly Ryan of Stage 3 Productions, and consulting producer Michael Varrrati (Dead for Filth) to explore the complex, fascinating story of queer horror on film. The project is expected to premiere next year, Shudder announced today.
The new doc explores the works of pioneering queer creators like James Whale and Clive Barker and examines the coded, sometimes problematic, depiction of LGBTQ+ characters in films like Sleepaway Camp, High Tension and Jennifer’s Body. It will chart the course of queer subjects and creators in the horror genre from the silent era through the present day.
“Growing up I loved watching Andy, a kid like me, outsmart a killer doll in Child’s Play,” said Sam Wineman, who will write and direct the documentary. “When I was older, I found strength in fierce and feminist final girls like Sidney Prescott in Scream. I was seeing so many parts of myself in these stories, but it wasn’t until I taught a slasher film course that I realized these and so many of the films I connected to were written by members of my own community.
“While watching Horror Noire, I identified deeply with the discussion of loving a genre and having that love be unrequited. Horror has spent a great deal of time telling our stories undercover, both intentionally and unintentionally. In order to fully understand the depth of how and why, you have to unpack the social context of what it is to be queer at the moment in history that coincides with the films themselves. That story is one that is long overdue, and I am honored to have the chance to share it.”
Phil Nobile Jr. said, “When Ashlee Blackwell and I were pitching Horror Noire, we felt a strange sense of urgency—like the story was on the tip of everyone’s tongue and had to be told right then. We’d wake up every day and wonder why someone else wasn’t already doing it.
“I have that same feeling again with this documentary. This year feels like that moment for queer horror. Something’s in the air right now, and I deeply believe that Sam Wineman is the right voice to tell this story, and Shudder—who understood the importance of Horror Noire and continue to be fantastic allies—is the perfect platform for this story to be told.”