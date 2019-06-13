New York Asian 2019: Behold Full Lineup, Everyone Else, and Be Jealous

New Yorkers, you know how good you have it?

I mean, I know it can be very tough to make a living and keep a roof over your head and food in your stomach and all that jazz. But the films! The films! May they provide solace for your soul, and in the next few weeks, all lovers of Asian films have multiple reasons to rejoice.

Returning later this month for its 18th edition, the New York Asian Film Festival has unleashed its lineup, which they have dubbed their "Still Too Young to Die" edition.

The festival's official statement says there will be "five international premieres, 23 North American premieres, four U.S. premieres, and eight New York premieres, showcasing the most exciting action, comedy, drama, thriller, romance, horror, and art-house films from East Asia, and bringing close to 30 directors and nine actors from Asia."

Bernard Rose's Samurai Marathon will open the festival and Kan Eguchi's The Fable will serve as the centerpiece. The former is described as an "original take on the jidaigeki (period piece)" and "reinterprets a lesser-known real event out of history in the wake of the West's arrival in Japan during the 1850s," while the latter is said to be "a sprightly combination of action and pop comedy that never takes itself seriously but never completely leaves its brain at the door."

Main Competition titles include "Moon Sungho's 5 Million Dollar Life (Japan), Kim Yoon-seok's Another Child (South Korea), Huang Chao-liang's Han Dan (Taiwan), Katsumi Nojiri's Lying to Mom (Japan), Kenneth Lim Dagatan's MA (Philippines), Yi Ok-seop's Maggie (South Korea), and Wu Nan's Push and Shove (China)."

Here is the complete lineup:

===

CHINA (11)

Co-presented with Confucius Institute Headquarters and China Institute

- The Crossing (Bai Xue, 2018)

- A First Farewell (Wang Lina, 2018) - U.S. Premiere

- If You Are Happy (Chen Xiaoming, 2019) - New York Premiere

- Jinpa (Pema Tseden, 2018) U.S. Premiere

- Push and Shove (Wu Nan, 2019) - North American Premiere

- The Rib (Wei Zhang, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Savage (Cui Siwei, 2018)

- Uncle and House (Luo Hanxing, 2019) - International Premiere

- Winter After Winter (Xing Jian, 2019) - North American Premiere

- White Snake (Amp Wong, Ji Zhao, 2019) - North American Premiere

- Wushu Orphan (Huang Huang, 2018) - North American Premiere

HONG KONG PANORAMA (10)

Presented with the support of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York

- The Attorney (Wong Kwok Fai, 2019) - International Premiere

- The Fatal Raid (Jacky Lee, 2019) - North American Premiere

- G Affairs (Lee Cheuk Pan, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Iron Monkey (Yuen Woo-ping, 1993) - Tribute to Yuen Woo-ping

- Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (Yuen Woo-ping, 2018) - Tribute to Yuen Woo-ping

- The Miracle Fighters (Yuen Woo-ping, 1982) - Tribute to Yuen Woo-ping

- Missbehavior (Pang Ho-cheung, 2019)

- See You Tomorrow (Zhang Jiajia, 2016) - North American Premiere

- Still Human (Oliver Siu Kuen Chan, 2018) - New York Premiere

...and the secret screening!

INDONESIA (1)

- 212 Warrior (Angga Dwimas Sasongko, 2018) - North American Premiere

JAPAN (11)

- 5 Million Dollar Life (Moon Sungho, 2019) - North American Premiere

- Complicity (Kei Chikaura, 2018) - New York Premiere

- Dare to Stop Us (Kazuya Shiraishi, 2018) - New York Premiere

- The Fable (Kan Eguchi, 2019) - U.S. Premiere

- Fly Me to the Saitama (Hideki Takeuchi, 2019) - New York Premiere

- The Gun (Take Masaharu, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Hard-Core (Nobuhiro Yamashita, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Jam (SABU, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Lying to Mom (Katsumi Nojiri, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Mr. Long (SABU, 2017)

- Samurai Marathon (Bernard Rose, 2019) - North American Premiere

MALAYSIA (1)

Walk with Me (Ryon Lee, 2019) - North American Premiere

PHILIPPINES (2)

Ma (Kenneth Lim Dagatan, 2018) - International Premiere

Signal Rock (Chito S. Roño, 2018) - New York Premiere

SINGAPORE (1)

Zombiepura (Jacen Tan, 2018) - North American Premiere

SOUTH KOREA (9)

Presented with the support of the Korean Cultural Center New York

100 Years of Korean Cinema KOFIC program

- Another Child (Kim Yoon-seok, 2019) - North American Premiere

- Dark Figure of Crime (Kim Tae-gyoon, 2018) - New York Premiere

- Kokdu: A Story of Guardian Angels (Kim Tae-yong, 2018) - U.S. Premiere

- Maggie (Yi Ok-seop, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Money (Park Noo-ri, 2018) - New York Premiere

- Move the Grave (Jeong Seung-o, 2018) ) - International Premiere

- The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale (Lee Min-jae, 2019) - North American Premiere

- A Resistance (Joe Min-ho, 2019) - North American Premiere

- Sub-Zero Wind (Kim Yu-ri, 2018) - North American Premiere

TAIWAN (4)

Presented with the support of Taipei Cultural Center of TECO in New York

- Han Dan (Huang Chao-liang, 2019) - North American Premiere

- It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Show (Hsieh Nien Tsu, 2019) - North American Premiere

- The Scoundrels (Tzu-Hsuan Hung, 2018) - North American Premiere

- Someone in the Clouds (Mitch Lin and Gary Tseng, 2018) - International Premiere

THAILAND (1)

- The Pool (Ping Lumpraploeng, 2018) - North American Premiere

VIETNAM (2)

- Furie (Le Van Kiet, 2019)

- Song Lang (Leon Le, 2018) - New York Premiere

The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) will be held June 28 - July 14, 2019. All the details will be posted on the official site as they become available.

