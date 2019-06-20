Neuchatel Unveils Stellar 2019 Lineup!

NIFFF 2019: THE 19TH EDITION AT THE CROSSROADS OF IMAGINATION

The Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) completely embraces the possibi- lities of alterity in its ambitious programme for the 19th edition, which will take place from July 5th to July 13th. The competition will champion the universality of imagination by gathering vi- sionary creators from all over the world in the thousandyear-old city. Films in the International Competition will compete for the H.R. Giger Narcisse award (CHF 10,000), granted by the City of Neuchâtel. This year’s selection highlights the incredible dynamism of contemporary fan- tasy films, a genre that still holds a special place for master filmmakers and newcomers alike. Genre cinema is a bottomless well of rejuvenation and diversity, which invites the audience to step out of its comfort zone to understand today’s world.

The gripping vision of emerging European auteurs (THE LODGE, Veronika Franz and Severin Fala; THE HOLE IN THE GROUND, Lee Cronin; YVES, Benoît Forgeard; THE ROOM, Christian Volckler) will rub shoulders with the American indie film scene (SOMETHING ELSE, Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stell; KNIVES AND SKIN, Jennifer Reeder; DANIEL ISN’T REAL, Adam Egypt Morti- mer). As an international event, the festival also focuses on fantasies from Asia with a high-quality competition – NEW CINEMA FROM ASIA –, and from Africa with the retrospective REFLECTIONS OF SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA, in the presence of exceptional guests such as Ghanean afrobeat duo FOKN BOIS and filmmaker Pierre-Alain Meier. The EL DORADO section will showcase three gems from Latin America, including the masterpiece MONOS directed by Alejandro Landes (win- ner of the Sundance Jury Prize). Dan Wechsler, one of the producers, will be in attendance.

The festival, which has become the point of convergence for contemporary audiovisual produc- tions, will welcome seasoned artists like Denis Côté (who will present his GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY) and Miike Takashi, who will be back in Neuchâtel with FIRST LOVE. New artists will also make their sensational debut in the competition, among them young prodigy Blaise Harrison and his supernatural teen movie LES PARTICULES, and New Yorker Carlo Mirabella-Davis, who tackles the issues of patriarchy in SWALLOW. Auteurs with unique universes will complete the picture: Benoît Forgeard and his smart fridge called YVES, Brazilians Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles with the social satire BACURAU, and Kiwi filmmaker Ant Timpson (important producer of New Zealand genre fare) who will present his (unhinged) Elijah Wood-led directorial debut COME TO DADDY. The climax of this edition will be the Swiss premiere of Lorcan Finne- gan’s VIVARIUM, in which Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots are trapped in a nightmarish and labyrinthine neighbourhood.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

The international competition will offer a vivid overview of contemporary fantasy cinema. Young Franco-Swiss director Blaise Harrison will take centre stage with his first fiction film LES PARTICULES, a feature that uses the CERN as a narrative accelerator. Eagerly awaited is the return of Spanish director Miguel Llansó, who will be presenting his new innovative creation JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY with his actors. Also worth noting is the presence of Californian filmmaker Jeremy Gardner, for the International premiere of his monster tale SOMETHING ELSE.