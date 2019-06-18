Giveaway: Win Soundtrack to Russian New Wave/Rock Musical LETO

It is not often that we get to give away music here at Screen Anarchy. Hardly at all, really. But we have a cool music related giveaway this week.

Screen Anarchy has a vinyl copy of the soundtrack to Kirill Serebrennikov's Russian New Wave/Rock musical, Leto.

A love triangle emerges around a rock and roll musician, his protege and his wife in 1980s Russia.

We have one (1) copy of the soundtrack to give away to a lucky Screen Anarchy reader in the U.S. All you have to do is answer our trivia question below and email us your answer

Serebrennikov's film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival. It did not win that award but it did walk away with another award from the festival. Name the award.