Fantaspoa 2019: Some People Won Awards, Others Got Married. The Usual Festival Stuff.

Another year of Fantaspoa has wrapped up in Porto Alegre, Brazil and by all accounts, from friends who were visiting the festival with their films, to those from the festival itself, a good time was had by all. Some more than others?

In a grand twist our friend, Deodato Holocaust director Felipe M. Guerra got married, no, really married, at the end of the festival. The ceremony was 'officiated' by our other friend, Terrified director 'Father' Demian Rugna, with the blessings of festival guests Roger Corman and Christina Lindberg. I mean, I know first hand that Rugna hosts a perfect Asado but I did not know that he was 'clergy'. Our congratulations to Guerra and his wife Daniela!

Having already won the night the award winners from the festival were announced. They were evenly spread out between all the films, some taking home a duece: Rob Grant's Alive, ¿Eres Tú, Papá? by Rudy Riverón Sánchez and Fernando Alle's Mutant Blast. Genre icon Roger Corman was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

The full list of award winners is listed in the press release below.